1,05,71,680 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra

    Mumbai, Apr 14: Maharashtra has carried out the vaccination of 3,29,056 more people against COVID-19, taking the cumulative figure to 1,05,71,680, said a state health department official on Tuesday.

    The state on Monday vaccinated 6,938 healthcare professionals, 18,854 frontline workers, 1,88,553 people in the 45-59 age group and having comorbidities and 1,14,711 senior citizens (total 3,29,056), he said.

    With this, 12,78,391 healthcare workers and 15,58,299 frontline workers have received vaccine doses so far, the official said.

    Similarly, the state has inoculated 33,83,427 people in the 45-59 age group and with comorbidities, and 43,51,563 senior citizens till date, he said.

    The nationwide vaccination against COVID-19 started on January 16 with healthcare professionals and was later extended to other priority groups.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 8:46 [IST]
