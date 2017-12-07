101 candidates with criminal background in 2nd phase of Gujarat polls

In the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, 101 out of the 822 candidates have declared pending criminal cases against them. Out of the 101, there are 64 candidates who have declared serious criminal cases against them.

These details are available as per a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms.

2 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302). 7 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-307).

2 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376) and 2 candidates have declared case related to Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354).

3 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person (IPC Section-365).

Among the major parties, 22(26%) out of 86 candidates from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 25 (28%) out of 88 candidates from Indian National Congress(INC), 6 (8%) out of 74 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), 4 (15%) out of 27 candidates from NCP, 2 (29%) out of 7 candidates from AAP, and 23 (7%) out of 344 Independent candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 13(15%) out of 86 candidates from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 18 (21%) out of 88 candidates from Indian National Congress(INC), 2 (3%) out of 74 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), 3 (11%) out of 27 candidates from NCP, 1 (14%) out of 7 candidates from AAP, and 14 (4%) out of 344 Independent candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

There are 12(13%) out of 93 constituencies in the Second phase of Gujarat assembly elections having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. )Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections)

Financial Background

Out of the 822 candidates, 199 (24%) are crorepatis.

Among the major parties 66(77%) out of 86 candidates from BJP, 67(76%) out of 88 candidates from INC, 10 (37%) out of 27 candidates from NCP, 5(71%) out of 7 candidates from AAP, 3(4%) out of 74 candidates from BSP and 31 (9%) out of 344 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections is Rs 2.39 Crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 86 BJP candidates is Rs. 7.80 crores, 88 INC candidates are Rs 9.80 crores, 74 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 21.35 lakhs, 27 NCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.50 Crores, 7 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.80 crores, and 344 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 85.35 lakhs.

4 candidates have declared zero assets in their self-sworn affidavits.

OneIndia News