YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    100% women-handled booths, voting from home: Takeaways from the Election Commission presser

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 14: With the stage set for assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Election Commission of India on Friday listed guifelines that have been issued by the poll body in order to conduct free and fair elections in these states.

    Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said apart from conducting free and fair elections, the focus this time will be on making it inclusive and accessible to all.

    100% women-handled booths, voting from home: Takeaways from the Election Commission presser

    100% women-oriented polling booth in every assembly

    In a bid to encourage women voters, the EC said that at least 1 polling booth in every assembly will be completely managed by women - including security officials.

    4 chances in a year to enroll as a voter
    Youngsters will get four chances in a year to enroll as a voter instead of a single qualifying date. Advance Application facility for 17+ youngsters has also been provided.

    Home voting facility for senior citizens

    Those above 80 years and PwD voters with benchmark 40% disability will get a chance to vote from home. The ECI will assist if some people are not able to come to polling stations. But, the entire process will be video-graphed.

    Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: Check full poll scheduleHimachal Pradesh assembly elections: Check full poll schedule

    ECI Suvidha Portal

    ECI Suvidha Portal to provide online nomination and affidavit facility to candidates as well as political parties. Permissions for rallies, meetings, etc. can also be applied online through this portal.

    EC sets up social media teams to curb fake news
    The EC has set up social media teams to keep a tab on fake news and poll-related rumours.

    Himachal Pradesh to vote on November 12
    Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12, while the results will be out on December 8.

    In Himachal Pradesh, over 55 lakh electors are registered, out of which 55,000 are PwD electors; over 1.22 lakh 80+ senior citizens and 1.86 lakh first-time voters.

    Know Your Candidate app

    Voters can also get know about their candidates through Know Your Candidate app. The app will have all information of candidates, including affidavits, as well as criminal antecedents.

    The ECI further said that it has zero tolerance towards the distribution of any kind of inducement to voters. GST will look at e-way and goods going to poll-bound state and neighbouring states. Airports will keep a strict watch so that no unscheduled flight goes unchecked.

    Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: Single Phase
    Date of Issue of Notification: 17th October, 2022
    Last date for nomination: 25th October, 2022
    Date for scrutiny of nominations: 27th October, 2022
    Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 29th October, 2022
    Date of Polling: 12th November 2022
    Date of counting: 8th December, 2022
    Date before which completion shall be completed: 10th December, 2022
    Comments

    More ELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    election commission of india guidelines voting assembly elections 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X