100 mn Aadhaar numbers linked to bank accounts: UIDAI

New Delhi, Dec 15: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday said 10 crore (100 million) Aadhaar numbers have so far been linked to bank accounts.

"A major milestone in government's digital India mission has been crossed with 10 crore Aadhaar numbers having been linked to bank accounts of the holders, enabling these individuals to digitally receive government welfare subsidies and other payments directly into their bank accounts," an UIDAI statement said on Monday.

Linking an Aadhaar number with a bank account makes it easy for the government to identify genuine beneficiaries and make welfare payments and subsidies directly into their bank accounts, it said.

Issuance of Aadhaars crossed 720 million as on Dec 12, it said, adding that over 100 million Aadhaar numbers have been generated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

This system is portable across any bank in the country and the beneficiaries can access these subsidies even if they move to another part of the country.

As many as 333 banks are live on Aadhaar platform using Aadhaar payment bridge for financial transactions, the statement said.

The Aadhaar identity platform is the largest biometric database in the world and users availing benefits range from LPG consumers, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers, public distribution system, remittance and scholarship beneficiaries, among others.

To link Aadhaar numbers to their bank accounts, residents need to provide a copy of their Aadhaar letter or e-Aadhaar to the bank branch in which they maintain their accounts.

Residents can check status of the Aadhaar-bank account linkage by dialling *99*99# on their mobile phone. This facility is provided by National Payments Corporation of India at a cost of Rs.1.50 per enquiry, it added.

IANS

