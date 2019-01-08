10% quota for economically weak in general category cleared by Lok Sabha

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 8: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill for providing 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections among unreserved categories by an overwhelming majority.

    Lok sabha

    The bill was passed with 323 lawmakers voting for it and only three withholding support. Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK walked out before the voting.

    Among the opposition parties, the Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, the Left and the Congress said they would support the bill.

    The bill, which, in a first, will extend reservation to upper castes, is likely to be presented in Rajya Sabha tomorrow. The bill stands a fair chance in Rajya Sabha, with several opposition parties supporting it despite reservations. Rajya Sabha session has been extended till Wednesday.

    The proposed reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, and will take the total reservation to 60 per cent.

    Among the major castes to benefit from the proposed law are Brahmins, Rajputs (Thakurs), Jats, Marathas, Bhumihars, several trading castes, Kapus and Kammas among other Upper Castes.

    The ruling BJP hopes that the bill will help consolidate the general castes in its support as it begins campaign for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in April-May.

    lok sabha winter session

