10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, tally climbs to 207

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 10: With 10 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in Karnataka crossed the 200-mark on Friday.

10 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 207 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 6 deaths and 30 discharges," the state health department said in a mid-day situation update.

What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

Among 10 new cases, 9 are contacts of patients who have already tested positive- five from Mysuru, two each from Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru city; while one from Kalaburagiis with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and had come into contact with a negative case who returned from Delhi.

Out of these cases, two are children, one is an 8-year-old boy from Mysuru and other an 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru Rural.

The Karnataka government is in favour of lifting the coronavirus lockdown in districts which remained free of the virus infection, subject to approval from the Centre.

Fake News Buster

According to officials, there were no COVID-19 cases in 12 districts of the total 30 districts in the state.