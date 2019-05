10 dead, several taken ill after drinking spurious liquor in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki, May 28: At least five people died and several others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Ramnagar area of Barabanki district, police said Tuesday.

The locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoining villages were taken ill after consuming liquor on Monday night and rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre (CHC), police said. While five of them died, some others were undergoing treatment at the CHC, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and take stern action against the guilty, a senior government official said.

The chief minister has also asked the principal secretary, excise, to conduct an inquiry and take action against all those responsible for it.

