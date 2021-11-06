YouTube
    10 dead, several injured in Ahmednagar civil hospital fire

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 06: At least 10 people have died and several others injured after a fire broke out in the ICU (intensive care unit) of the Civil Hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    Reportedly, as many as 25 patients were admitted in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at the hospital, and six of them suffered serious burn injuries in the incident.

    "Very shocking and disturbing news from Ahmednagar. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones... Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. In-depth inquiry should be conducted & strict action against all responsible people!" Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

