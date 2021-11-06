10 dead, several injured in Ahmednagar civil hospital fire

Nobody has the guts to point fingers: Nawab Mallik says after Fadnavis’ post Diwali bomb comment

Mumbai, Nov 06: At least 10 people have died and several others injured after a fire broke out in the ICU (intensive care unit) of the Civil Hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar.

Reportedly, as many as 25 patients were admitted in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at the hospital, and six of them suffered serious burn injuries in the incident.

"Very shocking and disturbing news from Ahmednagar. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones... Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. In-depth inquiry should be conducted & strict action against all responsible people!" Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.