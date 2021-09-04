10 days after Mysuru gang rape, yet another rape case reported in Mysore

Student allegedly gangraped, friend beaten up near Chamundi Foothills in Mysuru; No arrests yet

Mysuru, Sep: 04: In less than two weeks after the heinous gang rape in Mysuru, yet another rape incident is reported in the city. The incident occurred under Narasimharaja police station limits on Friday, 3 September.

The cops flung quickly into action to nab the accused in a matter of hours after the complaint was filed. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at a hostel that comes under Narasimharaja police station limits, according to a report on The Hindu.

The accused allegedly entered the hostel premises and assaulted the victim when was alone before fleeing the spot. She was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

A case has been lodged and the cops are investigating the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti and other police officials visited the scene of the crime to help the investigation. A dog squad and forensic team will be on the spot.

The Mysuru Gang Rape

A 23-year old girl was gang-raped by six men on 24 August. The incident occurred at a desolated spot near Chamundi Hills when the accusers spotted the girl and her male friend. The gang raped the girl and recorded the heinous incident and assaulted her friend.

The accused demanded Rs 3 lakh not to make the video clip public, reports said.

Within days, the under-pressure cops arrested five natives of Tamil Nadu. One of the accused is still missing. All six, in their mid-20s, are habitual offenders and facing various criminal charges including robbery.

A 20-member team is on the hunt for the sixth accused.

On the other hand, the victim has reportedly identified the perpetrators of the horrific incident after the cops sent the pictures of the accused, sources said.