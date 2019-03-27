When will TS Inter 2019 result be declared: Check date for 1st and 2nd year

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, Mar 27: The TS Inter 2019 result is expected to be declared soon. The results of the 1st and 2nd year once declared will be available on the official website.

Once the results are declared, the scorecards will be available. This year the results are expected to be declared in the second week of April. Last year the results it may be recalled were declared on April 13, 2018.

The TS board is also expected to declare the results of the 1st year General, 1st year Vocational, 2nd year general and also the 2nd year Vocational stream. As per the reports, this year, around 4,36,621 candidates have taken part in the Inter first year exams.

The exams were held from February 27 to March 16 2019. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter 2019 results for 1st and 2nd year:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the result link of your respective stream

Enter required details and enter captcha code

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout