TSSPDCL Recruitment: 2,500 TSSPDCL Junior Lineman JL jobs online application link here

Hyderabad

By Vishal S

Hyderabad, Oct 30: TSSPDCL Recruitment 2019 notification for 2500 Junior Lineman (JL) posts, 25 JPO vacancies and 500 JACO job openings are out on the official website. TSSPDCL JLM notification download link and apply online is given below.

TSSPDL JLM exam date, recruitment process, apply online link:

Total TSSPDCL job openings - 3025

Junior Lineman vacancies - 2,500

TSSPDCL JPO or Junior Personnel Officer openings - 25

Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO) - 500

Applications are invited on-line from candidates through the proforma application which is now available on tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.

Application starting date: Oct 21, 2019

Last Date to Apply: November 10, 2019

Recruitment Process: Written Exam

TSSPDCL Exam Date (Tentative): December 15, 2019

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited or TSSPDCL official website: www.tssouthernpower.com

Download TSSPDCL JLM notification or Junior Lineman jobs official notification: Click Here

Download TSSPDCL JPO notification: Click Here

Download TSSPDCL JACO notification: Click Here

Telangana Junior Lineman Jobs or TSSPDCL JLM jobs apply online direct link: Click Here

HOW TO APPLY FOR TSSPDCL JLM jobs and other openings:

Go to official website tssouthernpower.com.

Click "Career" find the advertisement for the above said posts, click on the advertisement.

Notification will open read it and check Eligibility.

To apply, enter your details correctly and make the payment.

Finally, click the submit button and take the print of the application form.