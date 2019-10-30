  • search
    TSSPDCL Recruitment: 2,500 TSSPDCL Junior Lineman JL jobs online application link here

    By Vishal S
    |

    Hyderabad, Oct 30: TSSPDCL Recruitment 2019 notification for 2500 Junior Lineman (JL) posts, 25 JPO vacancies and 500 JACO job openings are out on the official website. TSSPDCL JLM notification download link and apply online is given below.

    TSSPDCL JLM

    TSSPDL JLM exam date, recruitment process, apply online link:

    Total TSSPDCL job openings - 3025

    • Junior Lineman vacancies - 2,500
    • TSSPDCL JPO or Junior Personnel Officer openings - 25
    • Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO) - 500

    Applications are invited on-line from candidates through the proforma application which is now available on tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.

    • Application starting date: Oct 21, 2019
    • Last Date to Apply: November 10, 2019
    • Recruitment Process: Written Exam
    • TSSPDCL Exam Date (Tentative): December 15, 2019
    • Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited or TSSPDCL official website: www.tssouthernpower.com

    Download TSSPDCL JLM notification or Junior Lineman jobs official notification: Click Here

    Download TSSPDCL JPO notification: Click Here

    Download TSSPDCL JACO notification: Click Here

    Telangana Junior Lineman Jobs or TSSPDCL JLM jobs apply online direct link: Click Here

    HOW TO APPLY FOR TSSPDCL JLM jobs and other openings:

    • Go to official website tssouthernpower.com.
    • Click "Career" find the advertisement for the above said posts, click on the advertisement.
    • Notification will open read it and check Eligibility.
    • To apply, enter your details correctly and make the payment.
    • Finally, click the submit button and take the print of the application form.

    telangana jobs

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
