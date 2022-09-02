TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 out: Check revaluation details

In 5 years, Telangana govt has given over 4.5 cr sarees for Bathukamma festival

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Sep 02: The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education Telangana. The same is available on the official website.

The board had conducted the supplementary examination rom August 1 to 10 2022. The students can apply for re-verification or revaluation of the TS SSC Supplementary result 2022. The revaluation will be held between September 3 and 12 2022. The fee for the SSC supplementary result revelation is Rs 1,000 per subject.

38,477 students had passed the TS SSC exam or class 10 supplementary exams. The overall percentage is 78.92. The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 is available on bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 13:21 [IST]