YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 out: Check revaluation details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Sep 02: The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education Telangana. The same is available on the official website.

    The board had conducted the supplementary examination rom August 1 to 10 2022. The students can apply for re-verification or revaluation of the TS SSC Supplementary result 2022. The revaluation will be held between September 3 and 12 2022. The fee for the SSC supplementary result revelation is Rs 1,000 per subject.

    TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 out: Check revaluation details

    JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet to be out tomorrow, results next monthJEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet to be out tomorrow, results next month

    38,477 students had passed the TS SSC exam or class 10 supplementary exams. The overall percentage is 78.92. The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 is available on bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

    Comments

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X