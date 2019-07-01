TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 date confirmed, how to download

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, July 01: The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The Telangana SSC 2019 results were declared on May 13 2019. The overall pass percentage was 92.43 and over 5 lakh students took part in the exam. Those students who did not clear the exam took part in the supplementary exam.

The results are expected in the second week of July. Sources tell us that the results would be declared on July 14 2019. The result once declared will be available on bse.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View Result

Download result

Take a printout