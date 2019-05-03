Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
TS SSC Class 10 results 2019 confirmed, how to check
Hyderabad
Hyderabad, May 03: The TS SSC Class 10 results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
The evaluation process of the Class 10 papers has now been completed. The results will be declared either on or after May 10.
The exams this year were held from March 16 to April 2. In the year 2018 the Class 10 results were declared on April 27 and the pass percentage stood at 83.78. The results once declared will be available on bse.telangana.gov.in.
How to check TS SSC Class 10 results 2019:
- Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
