TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket released: Steps to download

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Mar 12: The TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The hall ticket has been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational courses. The exam would commence on March 19 2020 and conclude on April 6 2020. The exam will be held between 9.30 am and 11.30 am. The hall ticket is available on bse.telangana.gov.in.

How to download TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout