    TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket released: Steps to download

    Hyderabad, Mar 12: The TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The hall ticket has been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational courses. The exam would commence on March 19 2020 and conclude on April 6 2020. The exam will be held between 9.30 am and 11.30 am. The hall ticket is available on bse.telangana.gov.in.

    TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket released: Steps to download

    How to download TS SSC 2020 Hall Ticket:

    • Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 8:22 [IST]
