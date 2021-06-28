YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TS Inter Results 2021: TSBIE 2nd year result soon

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, June 28: The Telangana government is likely to announce TS Inter Results 2021 on Monday at 11 am. Once declared, class 12 students can check their results at the board's official. over 4.50 lakh students will get their TS Inter results today.

    On June 9, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the cancellation of TS Intermediate second-year exams amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

    TS Inter Results 2021: TSBIE 2nd year result soon

    The government decided to declare the result based on the class 11 marks and include class 12 practical's or internals in the same. Reportedly, no student will fail this year.

    The State government had earlier cancelled 10th standard and Intermediate first year exams and decided to promote the students in view of the pandemic.

    TS Intermediate Results 2021: Websites to check

    • Tsbie.cgg.gov.in
    • Bie.telangana.gov.in
    • Manabadi.co.in
    • Examresults.net

    TS Intermediate Results 2021: How to check

    • Go to official website i.e. results tsbie.cgg.gov.in
    • Click on the TS 2nd year result link
    • Select course type (General/Vocational)
    • Enter required login credentials
    • Click on submit
    • Your TS 2nd Year Inter Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
    • Download and take a printout for future reference

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X