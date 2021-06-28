Hyderabad residents marvel as rainbow-coloured halo seen around the sun

TS Inter Results 2021: TSBIE 2nd year result soon

Hyderabad

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, June 28: The Telangana government is likely to announce TS Inter Results 2021 on Monday at 11 am. Once declared, class 12 students can check their results at the board's official. over 4.50 lakh students will get their TS Inter results today.

On June 9, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the cancellation of TS Intermediate second-year exams amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The government decided to declare the result based on the class 11 marks and include class 12 practical's or internals in the same. Reportedly, no student will fail this year.

The State government had earlier cancelled 10th standard and Intermediate first year exams and decided to promote the students in view of the pandemic.

TS Intermediate Results 2021: Websites to check

Tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Bie.telangana.gov.in

Manabadi.co.in

Examresults.net

TS Intermediate Results 2021: How to check

Go to official website i.e. results tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the TS 2nd year result link

Select course type (General/Vocational)

Enter required login credentials

Click on submit

Your TS 2nd Year Inter Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 11:09 [IST]