TS Inter Results 2021: TSBIE 2nd year result soon
Hyderabad, June 28: The Telangana government is likely to announce TS Inter Results 2021 on Monday at 11 am. Once declared, class 12 students can check their results at the board's official. over 4.50 lakh students will get their TS Inter results today.
On June 9, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the cancellation of TS Intermediate second-year exams amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
The government decided to declare the result based on the class 11 marks and include class 12 practical's or internals in the same. Reportedly, no student will fail this year.
The State government had earlier cancelled 10th standard and Intermediate first year exams and decided to promote the students in view of the pandemic.
TS Intermediate Results 2021: Websites to check
- Tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- Bie.telangana.gov.in
- Manabadi.co.in
- Examresults.net
TS Intermediate Results 2021: How to check
- Go to official website i.e. results tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the TS 2nd year result link
- Select course type (General/Vocational)
- Enter required login credentials
- Click on submit
- Your TS 2nd Year Inter Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference