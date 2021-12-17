Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
TS Inter Result 2021: First year marks memo today at this time
New Delhi, Dec 17: The TS Inter Result 2021 first year memo will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.
Students can download their results today starting 5 pm. "The Students can download the Memorandum of Marks with Photo and Signature on 17-12-2021 from 5:00 pm onwards, from above said websites.
Principal of the Junior Colleges can view their college results from the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in using their user ID & password already provided by the Board," Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) said. The result once declared will be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
