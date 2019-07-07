TS EAMCET 2019 web options ending tomorrow, how to freeze provisional seat allotment

Hyderabad

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, July 07: The TS EAMCET 2019 web option process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The option was made live and will remain functional until July 8. The provisional seat allotment will be allowed only after the candidate freezes the options. More details re available on tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2019: How to freeze provisional seat allotment:

Go to tseamcet.nic.in

After log in go through options of seat allotment

Check for correct code of colleges, branch and stream

Re-check al information

Fill in the options and avoid di-allotment of seat in case they full in one particular institution, branch or stream

Go through the entire form and submit

Download

Take a printout