TS EAMCET 2019 result declared, website to check

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, June 10: The TS EAMCET 2019 result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The exams were topped by Kurushetty Ravi Sri Teja with 150.80 marks. This year over 2.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exams that were conducted from May 3 2019. The exams for the engineering stream was held b between May 3 and 6, while for the agriculture and pharmacy stream it was between May 8 and 9. The results are available on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

How to check TS EAMCET 2019 results:

Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the official website of the exam

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout