The Ghost has 'Boring Story & Screenplay': The 'first review' on net about Nagarjuna-starrer

Hyderabad, Oct 04: Nagarjuna's much-awaited 'The Ghost' will hit the screens on Wednesday to coincide with the Navaratri celebration. The movie is clashing with Chiranjeevi's biggie 'Godfather'.

Even as the countdown for the release is on, the first review of the movie is out online. Well, a self-proclaimed critic has lashed out 'The Ghost', calling it a 'B Grade Mass Masala' flick. "First Review #TheGhost from Censor Board! Another B Grade Mass Masala flick with Boring Story & Screenplay !!!!, [sic]" he tweeted.

As far as 'Godfather' is concerned, the reviewer has given two stars for the flick, calling it "Average flick for B & C Class Masses." He wrote, "First Review #Godfather from Censor Board ! A Strictly Average flick for B & C Class Masses. An Old wine in a New Bottle ! #Chiranjeevi You need REST Plz 🤦‍♂️🙏. ⭐⭐1/2. [sic]"

He then claimed that Chiranjeevi should work on films with "solid script." "#Chiranjeevi need Solid Scripts !! Plz get out from these Janta Ka HERO & Mass Kind of Roles ! Don't waste your talent in stupid scripts ! You are a MEGA STAR ! But no sense for script choices ! #GodFather is an Average flick ! 🙌, [sic]" he tweeted.

Fake or Genuine?

However, the authenticity of his claims has always been questioned with the fans criticising him for spreading fake reports. There are times when his claims have gone horribly wrong. He has earlier said that he gets information about movies from overseas censor boards.

Coming back to 'The Ghost', it is an action thriller film written and directed by Praveen Sattaru. It is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and North Star Entertainment. The film stars Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar.

