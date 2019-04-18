Telangana Inter Result 2019 declared, Medchal tops, how to check

Hyderabad

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, Apr 18: The Telangana Inter Result 2019 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in or examresults.net.

Stats:

1st year pass per cent

Boys - 53.15

Girls - 62.2

2nd year pass per cent

Boy - 58.2 per cent

Girls- 71.5 per cent

Top district - Medchal

2nd - Ranga Redsy

Last district - Medak

Govt. pass per cent - 46 per cent (1st year)

Govt. pass per cent - 63.1 per cent (2nd year)

How to check Telangana Inter Result 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in or examresults.net

or Click on the result link of your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

