  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana Inter Result 2019 declared, Medchal tops, how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, Apr 18: The Telangana Inter Result 2019 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Telangana Inter Result 2019 to be declared today by this time

    The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in or examresults.net.

    Stats:

    1st year pass per cent

    • Boys - 53.15
    • Girls - 62.2

    2nd year pass per cent

    • Boy - 58.2 per cent
    • Girls- 71.5 per cent

    Top district - Medchal

    2nd - Ranga Redsy

    Last district - Medak

    • Govt. pass per cent - 46 per cent (1st year)
    • Govt. pass per cent - 63.1 per cent (2nd year)

    How to check Telangana Inter Result 2019:

    Hyderabad Fact Check
    STRIKE RATE
    AIMIM 100%
    AIMIM won 1 time since 2014 elections
    + More Details

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue