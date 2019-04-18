Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
Telangana Inter Result 2019 declared, Medchal tops, how to check
Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Apr 18: The Telangana Inter Result 2019 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in or examresults.net.
Stats:
1st year pass per cent
- Boys - 53.15
- Girls - 62.2
2nd year pass per cent
- Boy - 58.2 per cent
- Girls- 71.5 per cent
Top district - Medchal
2nd - Ranga Redsy
Last district - Medak
- Govt. pass per cent - 46 per cent (1st year)
- Govt. pass per cent - 63.1 per cent (2nd year)
How to check Telangana Inter Result 2019:
- Go to bie.telangana.gov.in or examresults.net
- Click on the result link of your stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
