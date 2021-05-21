Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) application: Uncertainty looms over dates

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, May 21: The Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) application deadline has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

The earlier scheduled deadline of May 17 has been extended to May 24 2021. "The last date for submission of application without late fee for TSECET 2021 is extended to 24-05-2021," a statement read.

For the SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 400, while for the rest it is Rs 800. The TS ECET is held for admissions to the lateral entry into BE, B.Tech, BPharm courses.

According to the earlier schedule, the entrance test was to be held on July 1 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm. The test would be held online in computer based mode. However uncertainty looms large over the dates of the test. The conduct of the test depends on the pademic situation. More details will be available on ecet.tsche.ac.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 10:27 [IST]