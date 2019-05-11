PM condoles deaths in Andhra Pradesh road accident

Hyderabad

pti-PTI

By PTI

Hyderabad, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday condoled the deaths in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh.

Describing the road accident as "deeply unfortunate", the prime minister said his thoughts are with the bereaved families. "I hope the injured recover quickly," the prime minister's office tweeted quoting Modi.

At least 14 people were killed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district when a speeding private bus collided with the jeep they were travelling in, police said.

Another six passengers in the jeep suffered injuries and were hospitalised, they said.

The victims belonged to Ramavaram village of Vaddepalli block of Telangana's Jogulama Gadwal district. They were returning to their village after attending a function in Kurnool district, when the driver of the vehicle (Toofan model, an MUV) lost control of the steering while trying to avoid hitting a motor bike at Veldurthi crossroads.

Hyderabad Fact Check ELECTORS 18,23,664 9,61,290 MALE

8,62,374 FEMALE

N/A TRANSGENDER + More Details