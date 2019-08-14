  • search
    OU Result 2019 for UG CBCS: Website not responding, third party sites to check

    Hyderabad, Aug 14: The OU Result 2019 for UG CBCS has been declared. The result are available on the official website.

    The results have been declared for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semester. Candidates should note that the official website of the Osmania University is not responding. Candidates are advised to check their results on third party websites, which have also hosted the results. The results are available on osmania.ac.in.

    OU Result 2019 for UG CBCS: Website not responding, third party sites to check

    OU Result 2019: Third party website to check

    How to check OU Result 2019:

    • Go to the above mentioned websites
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
