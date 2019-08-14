OU Result 2019 for UG CBCS: Website not responding, third party sites to check

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Aug 14: The OU Result 2019 for UG CBCS has been declared. The result are available on the official website.

The results have been declared for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semester. Candidates should note that the official website of the Osmania University is not responding. Candidates are advised to check their results on third party websites, which have also hosted the results. The results are available on osmania.ac.in.

OU Result 2019: Third party website to check

How to check OU Result 2019:

Go to the above mentioned websites

Click on the result link

Enter required details

View results

Download results

Take a printout