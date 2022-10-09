Muslims using condoms the most: Owaisi tells RSS chief Bhagwat

Hyderabad, Oct 09: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has asked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat not to worry about India's population while asserting that Muslims are the ones who are using "condoms the most".

His comments come days after the RSS chief called for a comprehensive population policy to ensure that the rising population do not become a burden on the country.

"Don't fret. The Muslim population is not increasing. It's rather falling... Who's using condoms the most? We are. Mohan Bhagwat won't speak on this," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Bhagwat had recently said, "Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored... So a comprehensive population policy should be brought and should be equally applicable to all. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results," he said.

"It is true that the higher the population, the greater the burden. If the population is used properly, it becomes a resource. We also have to consider how many people our country can feed and support after 50 years. Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries," Bhagwat added.

Responding to the recent incident where the cops allegedly beat up on the Gujarat streets for stone pelting at a Navaratri garba, Owaisi said, "You could have taken them to the police station. But you chose to rip off their esteem and hit them directly in the streets. In a nation of 133 crores where 30 crores Muslims exist, the dignity of a Muslim is lesser than a streetside dog," he added.

Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 11:42 [IST]