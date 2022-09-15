YouTube
    In Hyderabad, minor girl raped by two

    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Sep 15: A minor girl was allegedly raped by two youth here who were known to her, police said on Thursday.

    The accused, who are majors, took the 14-year old girl to a lodge two days ago and raped her, they said, citing the complaint made by her parents.

    The girl had been traced after the accused left her on Wednesday.

    A kidnap case was registered on September 13 when the girl went missing and the charges were now being altered to rape, they said.

    The victim has been sent for medical examination and also to the 'Bharosa' support centre for women and children (an initiative of city police), they said.

    The two youth have been apprehended and investigation was on, they added.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 14:04 [IST]
