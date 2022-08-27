Hyderabad: AI to locate and cement potholes

Hyderabad, Aug 27: The authorities here are exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify and scientifically rectify potholes on the city roads.

This technology would help determine the dimensions of the potholes-small, medium or big. In addition the exact depth of the potholes could be gauged and the measures can be taken to fill it.

Praveen Mokkapati, Lead - Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) said, " finally it all boils down to saving lives. The sooner the potholes are identified and properly rectified, the safer it will be for motorists, according to a report in the Times of India.

22,631 accidents were reported in the country between 2017 and 2020 and these were due to potholes. 9,223 lives were lost in these accidents while 19,977 suffered injuries.

16 accidents due to potholes occur in the country on a daily average according to statistics provided by T-AIM. In these six lives are lost and the rest are injured.

"As per prevailing practices, the location and severity of potholes across the city roads are gathered manually by civic bodies. Using artificial intelligence (AI), such information about potholes can be obtained periodically with lesser effort and time. With access to richer insights, civic authorities can undertake corrective measures in a much more efficient manner," the report citing Mokkapati said.

The Emerging Technologies Wing, Government of Telangana, GHMC, Capgemini, Nasscom Foundation, TiHan-IIT Hyderabad, INAI, IIIT Hyderabad and Telangana AI Mission have announced a Mobility AI Grand Challenge. This would be for start-ups to come up with an idea.

Proposals should be sent by September 16, the announcement said. They are expected to provide novel artificial intelligence solutions to identify and classify potholes based on their severity. They are also expected to provide spatial density and distribution of potholes, severity wise across the city of Hyderabad.

Those selected with get Rs 20 lakh towards potential pilot project implementation.

Saturday, August 27, 2022