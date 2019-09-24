  • search
    Direct links to check Osmania University revaluation result 2019

    Hyderabad, Sep 24: The Osmania University revaluation result 2019 has been declared.

    The same is available on the official website.

    The results have been declared for the various undergraduate courses such as BA, BBA, B.Com, B.SC (I to V) programmes. The exam was conducted in May 2019. The results are available on Osmania.ac.in.

    B.Sc(CBCS) (RV) (I to V ) Sem May-2019 Result: https://www.osmania.ac.in/res07/20190955.jsp

    B.Com (CBCS) RV (I to V ) Sem May-2019 Results: https://www.osmania.ac.in/res07/20190954.jsp

    BBA (CBCS) RV (I to V) Sem May-2019 Results: https://www.osmania.ac.in/res07/20190953.jsp

    BA (CBCS) I to V Sems (RV) May-2019 Results: https://www.osmania.ac.in/res07/20190952.jsp

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 6:42 [IST]
