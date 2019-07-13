  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Date of TS Inter Supplementary results 2019 confirmed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, July 13: The TS Inter Supplementary results 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The supplementary exams were held in June and now the board has decided to release the results. The results are expected to be declared today.

    Date of TS Inter Supplementary results 2019 confirmed

    On the other hand the results for the TS inter first year students will be declared 3 days after the second year results are declared. The board is looking to declare the result today. If it is not possible today, then it would be declared on Monday, July 15.

    The TS inter results were declared in April amidst a major controversy. The protests erupted after 3 lakh students had failed due to administrative glitches. The revaluation process conducted and then the results were declared on May 27.

    Owing to this controversy at least 19 students committed suicide. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

    How to check TS Inter Supply results 2019:

    • Go to bie.telangana.gov.in
    • Click on the supplementary result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue