    Australian Parliament invites TRS MLC Kavitha for Bathukamma celebrations

    Hyderabad, Sep 13: TRS MLC K Kavitha has received an invitation for the celebrations of Bathukamma (a Goddess festival) in Australian Parliament on September 25.

    A release from her office on Tuesday said the Federation of Indian Association of ACT (Australian Capital Territory ) (FINACT) to host Bathukamma festival celebrations in Parliament of Australia, Canberra.

    TRS MLC Kavitha

    Kavitha has been an international flag-bearer of Bathukamma celebrations across the globe. Her association with Bathukamma festival and its role in culturally aligning and mobilising the people during Telangana movement have come to be seen as cultural movements.

    “In an iconic turn of events, former MP from Nizamabad has been invited to join Bathukamma celebrations in the Australian Parliament. The Parliament of Australia is set to witness Telangana’a popular Bathukamma celebrations,” it said. The celebration is set to welcome federal and ACT ministers and participants from across Australia, it added.

    Read more about:

    X