    Andhra Pradesh HC recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, last date to apply

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Oct 26: The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued a notification for filling 3,673 posts during this recruitment drive. Eligible and interested applicants can check detailed notifications at the official website of high court at hc.ap.nic.in.

    Andhra Pradesh HC recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, last date to apply

    The Last date to submit the application form is 11 November 2022.

    • Vacancy details
    • The vacancy has been listed for 3673 posts for below mentioned posts.
    • Office Subordinates (for District Courts)- 1,520
    • Process Server- 439
    • Copyist (for District Courts)- 209
    • Stenographers Grade 3- 114
    • Office Subordinate (High Court of Andhra Pradesh, direct recruitment)- 135
    • Typist (for District Courts)- 170
    • Junior Assistant- 681
    • Field Assistant- 158
    • Examiner- 112
    • Driver (light vehicle)- 20
    • Copyist- 20
    • Computer Operators- 11
    • Examiners- 13
    • Assistants- 14
    • Typist- 16
    • Record Assistant- 9
    • Section Officer/Court Officer/Scrutiny Officer/Accounts Officer- 9
    • Assistant Section Officers- 13
    • Driver- 8
    • Overseer- 1
    • Assistant Overseer- 1

    Age details

    The candidates should be above the age of 18 and below the age of 42.

    The job aspirants must have a knowledge of Telugu, Kanada, Tamil, Odia, Urdu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

    Candidates belonging to general category must pay an application fee of Rs 800. However, the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe and other reserved category should pay Rs 400 as application fee.
    In case of any query, candidates can contact the helpdesk at 0863-2372752 (from 10:30 am to 05:00 pm).

    You can also write to helpdesk at helpdesk-hc.ap@aij.gov.in. The mail can be sent anytime but response will be sent only in the working hours of the high court.

    Comments

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 13:43 [IST]
    X