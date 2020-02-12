24-year-old woman gangraped by 9 people

Hyderabad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Warangal (Telangana), Feb 11: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by nine people, police said on Tuesday. Eight of them were arrested on Monday night at Mahabubabad while one was at large, the police said.

Three days ago, the woman from Kothagudem district came from Hyderabad and alighted at the Mahabubabad railway station, they said.

As she didn't have sufficient money to go to Amanugal village, she phoned her acquaintance who asked her to meet him at a locality some distance away. She then took an autorickshaw to the spot. There, the acquaintance, an auto-driver, and his friends took her to a nearby mango grove and raped her one after another, the police said.

Mumbai cops arrest 2 people for rape, murder of woman in Santacruz

Some passers-by noticed this and informed the village sarpanch. However, when he reached the scene, the culprits had fled, they said. Later, the victim's father lodged a complaint and the eight were arrested barring one, they added.