'Irresponsible reporting': Bollywood producers file suit against 2 top news channels

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 12: Top Bollywood filmmakers have filed a suit in the Delhi High Court over the "irresponsible reporting by certain media houses" in the context of "drug mafia" reports in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

As many as 38 film bodies including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, are part of the unprecedented legal action against two channels - Republic TV and Times Now.

The lawsuit reportedly singles out Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar, Navika Kumar for "conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities.

The suit filed through DSK Legal firm said, "This comes in the wake of these channels using highly derogatory words and expressions for Bollywood such as 'dirt', 'filth', 'scum', 'druggies' and expressions such as 'it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned', 'all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood', 'This is the dirtiest industry in the country', and 'cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood'."

The lawsuit by four Bollywood industry associations and thirty four leading producers have also sought to restrain them from interfering with the right to privacy of persons associated with the industry.