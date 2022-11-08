YouTube
    Assam Chief Minister greets Advani on his 95th birthday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Nov 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended his birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader L K Advani and prayed for his good health and long life.

    Advani, the saffron party's longest-serving president, turned 95 on Tuesday.

    "Heartfelt birthday greetings to former Deputy PM & founding member of our party Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. His commitment to serving Maa Bharti is inspirational for all of us," Sarma tweeted. "May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bestow upon him good health & a long life,” he added.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    lk advani himanta biswa sarma

