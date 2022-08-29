Watch: Gurgaon man beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society

Gurgaon, Aug 29: Angered over being trapped in the lift, a businessman residing in a high-rise residential society in Gurgaon is seen allegedly beating up a security guard. The man has now been arrested by the police.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media. In the he video, as soon as the lift operator opens the elevator doors, Nath steps out, drops his bag on the floor and starts slapping Kumar, who appears to be trying to reason with him.

Every time Nath slapped Kumar, he took a few steps back. Nath then goes to the lift operator and slaps him before walking back aggressively towards Kumar. Later, security guards of the society assembled at its gate and started a protest.

Welcome to Gurgaon the Millenium City, where certain people think that they still live in pre independence era and others are their slaves.

A security beaten up just because there was a technical issue with the elevator.



Speechless!#Gurgaon #honormatters pic.twitter.com/Dflw55xual — Rastro Hunter (@RastroHunter) August 29, 2022

Nath got trapped inside an elevator in Tower 12 around 7:20 am and informed Kumar through the intercom. After coming out of the lift, the accused started abusing him and slapped him multiple times, the police said. He also slapped the lift operator and threatened to kill him and Kumar.

This incident comes a week after a 32-year-old woman was arrested in Noida for allegedly manhandling a private security guard, hurling expletives at him and making derogatory remarks against a particular community outside a group housing society, after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.

