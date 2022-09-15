Man gets 12 years in jail in sexual assault case

Gurgaon

pti-PTI

Ambala , Sep 15: A man has been sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment by a court here for sexually assaulting a woman and instigating her to attempt suicide.

Additional Sessions Judge, Fast track court, Ambala, Aarti Singh on Wednesday awarded the jail term to Vijay Kumar, a resident of the city. According to the prosecution, the woman, who was then 18 years old, had jumped before a train at Ambala Cantt railway station in 2017 which left both her legs crushed.

On the basis of her statement, the Government Railway Police, Ambala Cantt had registered a case against Kumar. In her complaint, the woman said Kumar had assured to marry her while concealing the fact that he was already married.

He took her to various hotels where he sexually assaulted her. When she insisted on marriage he refused and threatened her with dire consequences. In the meantime she came to know that Kumar was already married.

She later filed a complaint with the local police but no action was taken against him, as per the prosecution. The prosecution had produced 23 witnesses in its support.