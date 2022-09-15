YouTube
    Gurugram: Woman, fighting off snatcher, falls off auto rickshaw

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gurugram, Sep 15: A 40-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after falling out of a moving auto-rickshaw while fighting off a biker who tried to snatch her mobile phone, police said.

    The incident took place on Sunday and the woman, a manager with a private company, was admitted to a private hospital, police said.

    Gurugram: Woman, fighting off snatcher, falls off auto rickshaw
    Representational Image

    As the woman was unconscious for two days, she gave her statement to police only on Wednesday following which, an FIR was registered against the unknown attacker under section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sushant Lok police station.

    According to the complainant, Kirat Kaur Kausar, who is a resident of sector 56, she left her office around 9.30 pm on Sunday and took an auto-rickshaw to return home. When she reached rapid metro station in sector 42, a man riding a bike came near the auto and grabbed her phone.

    She resisted but fell while the biker, who was wearing a helmet, managed to flee with the phone, she told police. The auto driver dropped her home and her father took her to a private hospital, police said.

    "Gurugram is a very unsafe city. I was lucky no other vehicle was behind the auto otherwise I would have been crushed," Kausar told PTI. Meanwhile, police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras to identify the accused. "We are trying to identify the snatcher with the help of CCTV footage of nearby area," Sanjeev Kumar, additional SHO of Sushant Lok police station said.

    X