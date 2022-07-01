YouTube
    Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 9 arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gurugram, Jul 01: With the arrest of nine people, including five women, the Gurugram cyber crime police on Thursday claimed to have busted a fake call centre that was being run from a rented building in DLF phase-2.

    A laptop and nine CPUs were seized from the possession of the accused.

    Representational Image

    The fake call centre was allegedly cheating foreign nationals, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

    Acting on a tip-off that a fake call centre was being run from a rented building located near metro pillar number 34 in DLF phase-2, a special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjeev Balhara conducted a raid.

    Four men -- identified as Chanchi Kichan, Hika Assumi, Ato Vero and Mukesh Sharma -- and five women were arrested, police said.

    A hunt is on to nab the owner of the fake call centre, David, they added.

    PTI

    X