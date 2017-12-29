YOUR CAR AWAITS, Travel Anywhere, Only at Rs.70/hr* Via ZOOMCAR

There is no mountain in the world that you can't climb; with the support and remedy of your dear friends and family, everything becomes possible. Now choose the sunrise point or any other sightseeing locations and sum it up the year 2017 with the perfectly frame-able memories & all the 'never stop living' spirit starts at Rs. 70/hr with ZOOMCAR. Now chose the variety of your car and drive away to the rich nature atmosphere on the go. The sneaky-saves and the detailed price information lies below.

Zoomcar Ride Gets More Exciting With Z Points:

Now customers, on each and every Booking made at Zoomcar, can Earn Z - points and then they can redeem them for free rides on next rides. Top on that, Supermilers can forget about paying standard security deposit ever.

Zoomcar Car Models With Price Per Hour:

Hatchback: Now opt Ford Figo, Maruti Swift, Baleno, Mahindra KUV 100, Maruti Ritz, Hyundai i20 Elite and more, starting at 70/hr (Fuel Free).

Now opt Ford Figo, Maruti Swift, Baleno, Mahindra KUV 100, Maruti Ritz, Hyundai i20 Elite and more, starting at 70/hr (Fuel Free). Sedan: Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Maruti Ciaz MT & more are starting at price Rs. 95/hr (Fuel Free)

Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Maruti Ciaz MT & more are starting at price Rs. 95/hr (Fuel Free) SUV: Ford Ecosport, Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Fortuner are starting at price Rs. 100/hr (Fuel Free)

Ford Ecosport, Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Fortuner are starting at price Rs. 100/hr (Fuel Free) LUXURY: Luxurious Audi Q3, Mercedes GLA is starting at price 240/hr (Fuel Free).

Luxurious Audi Q3, Mercedes GLA is starting at price 240/hr (Fuel Free). Click here to book your ride now!

More Offers: Use the code ALINDUS20 and get 20% off* on Indusland Bank cards and use ALAXISBANK20 to get 20% off* from Axis Bank.

Seeking to Save Further?

Oneindia Coupons is a remarkable platform where you can save huge on your online spending, Online Buying, Online Ticket Booking experience. With our huge database of offers and deals, you will not only be saving money but also your time. You can also get the coupons on all major websites for absolutely free. Go to Oneindia Coupons and check out the exciting deals to save more cash, right now.

OneIndia News