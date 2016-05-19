Why Dayanidhi Maran's statements show his distrust in the people of Tamil Nadu

The 2G-'famed' DMK leader's statements about the people of Tamil Nadu show the wobbly plinth on which the party was contesting these elections.

A representative of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), party that is literally being flayed by the AIADMK as the counting progresses in its final stages.

Watch your words, Maran

The DMK would be regretting his statements by now. Earlier inthe day, he said that crores of money went into winning the AIADMK these assembly elections. He also said that since almost all the exit polls predicted that DMK would win, Jayalalithaa pumped in even more money to ensure her victory.

Dear Mr Maran, are yiu trying to say that the people of Tamil Nadu swing parties if they get money? The very fact that you do not have faith in your own people is proved. Not sure, how this will impact the party, but this surely is going to add to the shame of DMK.

Amma only to be blamed?

Aravakuruchi- does that ring a bell Maran? Incidentally money was seized here too, a constituency which was won by DMK in 2011. We can call it DMK's home ground when it comes to elections. So, do we blame Amma alone or is it politics playing dirty games?

Let's not discuss about the 2G scam anymore. It is history, but your name in it will be etched in everybody's minds. The people can't give you a clean chit either.

Amma working for the poor

Let's be practical Sire, if the people of Tamil Nadu are poor and they want a comfortable life and Amma is providing them that, gradually reducing the economic differences in the society, why not? Who does not want to eat well, ride a bike or wear jewellery? It is not the right of the middle class or the upper middle class alone! And remember, these are the very people who trusted themselves with the lady, bringing her back from the jail.

So, do not judge the people and their views. They know what they want and what they will get.

(Note of advise: You can win hearts only when you trust them. The CM's chair would be a distant dream for the party if you continued this way)

