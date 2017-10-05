What is Amazon echo? Buy It Now for 30% Off* + 1 Year Free Subscription

Paradigm shift, the frame of reference, everything has transformed with cutting-edge A.I Assistants that are capable of rendering almost any data to help us in everyday life and to converse with something like artificial intelligence, so far we have used smartphones but not in an efficient way that we could! Summing up all these Amazon introducing its most anticipated device Amazon Echo to the Indian market and what occasion is better than Great Indian Festival? Now get the touch of future with Smart Speaker and as an introductory offer get 30% off and 1 Year Prime Membership absolutely free. Go to Amazon to avail the offer or check below to know everything about Amazon Echo.

Amazon Echo is Powerful Smart Speaker powered by Alexa, an intelligent personal assistant capable of voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks and more. One can also get weather, traffic, and other real-time information, such as news and it is also notable that it has the capacity to control several smart devices using itself as a central home automation system and with 360° omnidirectional audio, it effortlessly delivers crisp vocals and dynamic bass response but the seven microphones, beam-forming technology, and noise cancellation are its crowns to proffer tremendous experience. You can trust Alexa to get smarter every day figuring out new features and skills and in addition to that one can ask Alexa to order meals from Zomato, even customers can request a ride from Ola just through voice and more.

How Can You Get Your Echo Device? What else comes with it?

Currently, it is only available exclusively by invitation and to get an invitation and buy you have to follow three simple steps.

Step 1. Request an Invitation

Step 2. When invited, receive an email in coming weeks

Step 3. This is where you purchase an Echo Device.

There are three variants; that is Echo Dot priced at Rs. 4,499.00, Amazon Echo priced at Rs. 9,999 and Echo Plus priced at Rs. 14,999 and buying Amazon Echo will get customers a discount of 30%* on the list price of the product plus one-year prime membership free. Click here to get invited. Check out the revolutionary product now.

