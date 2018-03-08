Wet Litt Kit- Carry your litter bag along, save the environment

Keeping your environment clean is not about clicking selfies with a broom and posting them on the social media. It is also not about the celebrities backing the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and flooding the Internet with cleanliness drive messages. What matters is an honest intent and an attempt to keep the environment clean.

In line with that, UNIK360 - an NGO based in Bengaluru has designed a Wet Litt Kit that can be fixed in a car, an auto, or a scooter - it is a mobile bin designed to carry small litter.

The initiative toes the line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a massive cleanliness drive started four years ago, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

Though the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has motivated the people to take the cleanliness drive seriously and on a massive scale, the real impact of it can be felt only when the individuals internalise the idea of keeping the surroundings clean and act. The responsibility of reducing the garbage starts from people at home, which is then translated in the society at large.

The Wet Litt Kit is one step forward in the direction. What looks like a lunch box, it is a portable and stylish take along trash can.

The kit is divided into two compartments - one space where you can dump dry waste and the other one (a plastic box) serves as a spittoon.

The Wet Litt Kit is a must have trash bag accessory for keeping your car neat and tidy. It can also make a perfect substitute for an ashtray.

No one likes litter! A health hazard and can put everyone at risk.

One of the quick reasons people furnish when asked why they litter is the absence of a dust bin nearby. So why not carry your own litter bag. People while traveling in vehicles litter, as they find it convenient to just throw peels of fruits, packages of drinks, food, wrappings of food, used plastic cans of water and beverages out of the windows. When asked not to litter they quip, "...what else can we do, Where do we dump the litter." However, there are several sensitive people who carry waste plastic covers to dump the litter. An extension of this, Wet Litt Kit goes a long way to popularise this idea.

The Wet Litt Kit is a trash bin for car and other vehicles that has been designed keeping the style quotient in tune with the functionality. Sleek and stylish, portable and with a secure strong strap, it is an ideal choice for every vehicle.

Regardless of what vehicle you own, you will love this water proof, durable and stylish litter bag that will not only keep your vehicle clean but also the environment.

The world is taking note of India's economic growth. The country has made strident progress in the past 10 to 15 years. Despite the growth in several sectors environmental degradation and lack of cleanliness are pulling the country down. An important area that has been neglected. Wherever you look there is litter. People do not seem to care about how they discard waste. Dumping waste outside of the window of vehicles, spitting on the streets have been normalised to such an extent that anybody who does not dump waste in public, is looked at strangely.

Having waste scattered has been internalised. We are not outraged but we have got used to it. A kind of complacency that we thrive in. The NIMBY (The not in my backyard) attitude is strong. It is time we wake up and take up the responsibility of our environment and the Wet Litt Kit seems a way forward.

