  • search

Big wibbly-wobbly plane makes nervous landing in strong wind

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Air travelling in inclement weather is not a very happy experience, especially for the pilots who have so many lives depending on them for their well-being.

    Also Read | This kid is a rockstar and a crowd puller too! Watch his moves

    Here is a video which shows a big KLM Embraer 190 aeroplane making a far-from-smooth landing at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, thanks to stormy conditions.

    The plane is seen losing its balance as it is pushed by the strong wind and the pilots manage to somehow keep it straight with its wheels taking turns to touch the runway. The technique is called 'crosswind landing' and it only the trained and experienced pilots can pull them off with ease. For nervous flyers, that is not the best experience to have.

    Big wibbly-wobbly plane makes nervous landing in strong wind

    The blue plane, rocked by the gusty weather, pivots sideways and after its back wheels land, manages to bring its nose closer to earth as well. The person filming the video can't hold himself from interjecting: "wow!"

    Also Read | Is this zebra using the zebra crossing to cross the road?

    A delight for any aviation lover though.

    Liked the video? Share with us your thoughts and look for more on our site.

    Credit: pendragon27; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video plane landing wind aircraft

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 15:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue