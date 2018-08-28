  • search

This car driver bribes the traffic cop the most hilarious thing possible

    Bribing is not a good practice. It often leaves people enraged. But here is an instance of bribery which has left the viewers in splits.

    The video above shows a policeman stops a car which was allegedly overspeeding. The polite policeman then walks to the driver and tells him that he was going too fast. The driver is not scared though and asks the officer whether he knows that the day is also National Doughnut Day!

    The stunned officer says he doesn't and when he wants to see the motorist's license to enforce the law, the latter brings out a doughnut in front of the cop and asks: "Will this work for you? I can't seem to find my licence."

    The officer, also a man of humour, takes it and sees left and right and tells the driver: "You have a good day sir."

    The video has been filmed at Fulshear, Texas, USA.

    Hilarious to the core. Can doughnuts universally beat currency notes as the medium of bribing?

    Credit: SWNS; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 17:48 [IST]
