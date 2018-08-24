A rhino takes on a hippo family: Who wins the battle of the giants?

We all love and protect our families, especially the kids from all sorts of external threat. In the animal kingdom, too, there is no exception to the rule.

In the vide above, two big animals clash. A rhinoceros intimidates a hippopotamus calf but when it starts chasing the kiddo, its mom steps in between and counter charges at the rhino with its mouth wide open, making it turn around in fear and run away. It is funny to see one gigantic animal chasing away another but at the same time, the mother hippo's protective guard towards its children also shows how much bonding animals also have in their families.

A nice moment captured. Liked the video? Look out for more on our site.

Credit: rumblestaff