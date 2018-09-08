  • search

Hungry bird misses stealing man’s food by a whisker… a great slow-mo video to watch

    It's a photo finish but without a success. A kookaburra, which was eyeing the breakfast of Jake Smith in the video for long, plunged for it as soon as it saw him a bit distracted but the latter moved in the right moment to save his yummy sandwich.

    The video was taken at Sunshine Coast, Australia, on September 2.

    Never ever underestimate a hungry bird!

    But the slow-mo video is one of the best catches of the moment I have seen.

    Credit: By David, Caters_News; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 8:50 [IST]
