Hungry bird misses stealing man’s food by a whisker… a great slow-mo video to watch

It's a photo finish but without a success. A kookaburra, which was eyeing the breakfast of Jake Smith in the video for long, plunged for it as soon as it saw him a bit distracted but the latter moved in the right moment to save his yummy sandwich.

The video was taken at Sunshine Coast, Australia, on September 2.

Never ever underestimate a hungry bird!

But the slow-mo video is one of the best catches of the moment I have seen.

Credit: By David, Caters_News; Published on Rumble