Hungry bird misses stealing man’s food by a whisker… a great slow-mo video to watch

For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
It's a photo finish but without a success. A kookaburra, which was eyeing the breakfast of Jake Smith in the video for long, plunged for it as soon as it saw him a bit distracted but the latter moved in the right moment to save his yummy sandwich.
Also Read | This little girl is in tears and the reason will make you LoL
The video was taken at Sunshine Coast, Australia, on September 2.
Never ever underestimate a hungry bird!
But the slow-mo video is one of the best catches of the moment I have seen.
Credit: By David, Caters_News; Published on Rumble