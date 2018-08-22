This puppy wants to touch its ‘opponent’ but can’t

Seeing oneself in the mirror produces one of the most bizarre reactions in animals. In the video above, the Golden Retriever puppy does exactly the same and it is one of the most adorable videos one has witnessed.

The puppy sees him on the mirror and tries to make contact with his reflection with his paws, mouth but fails in his attempts. He then takes a combative pose and gets agitated the 'other dog' also doing the same. He runs forward and backward to see himself getting imitated. Lastly, he gets tired and feels it is impossible to beat his 'opponent'.

Credit: hommekid; Published on Rumble