Cute dog wants to be pampered more; keeps on reminding owner

    Pets know all the tricks in life to seek attention and four-year-old Ary here is no exception. His cute way of attracting attention is something that makes this video worth shareable.

    Ary's owner cuddles him time and again but as soon as he stops it, the pet extends its paws to invite him again. This goes on for some time though cute Ary is not satisfied. Dogs are one of the most loveable creatures on earth and this video makes it abundantly evident.

    Cute dog wants to be pampered more; keeps on reminding owner

    He wants to begin from the scratch again!

    Credit: Jang_Paul; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 14:37 [IST]
