They don’t use tomatoes here for ketchup but for this hilarious purpose

The annual tomato festival is something very popular in Spain and the video here is all about a crowd lining up the streets of Burnol near Valencia, southeastern Spain on the occasion of the La Tomatina festival.

The festival was held on Wednesday, August 29, and thousands of people assembled for the occasion. La Tomatina is being observed since the 1940s and became a popular affair since the 1980s. Around 30,000 people attend the festival every year, as per the organisers, with some 22,000 people participating in the food fight. The participants pelt stones at each during the festival, making use of 150 tons of tomatoes!

Credit: Montse Català via Storyful; Published on Rumble