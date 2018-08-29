This spectator will remember this match for his life… not for on-field results

A sleeping man can also be a reason for excitement and this video from a cricket ground makes it evident.

A spectator in the stadium has fallen asleep, may be because he didn't find the game interesting and some of his naughty co-spectators plan out some mischief. As he hangs his head while sleeping, his fun-making neighbours keep on piling objects on his heads to see how long they can remain in balance. The pranksters cheer as they successfully place yet another tray of glasses on the man's head while others scream and many also see in disbelief.

The surprising part is the unsuspecting supporter has no idea even in the ambience of noise and we don't know from the video what happens when he eventually wakes up.

Credit: SWNS; Published on Rumble